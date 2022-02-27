Manchester City blow away United in second half to reach FA Cup quarter-finals

Manchester United v Manchester City – Vitality Women’s FA Cup – Fifth Round – Leigh Sports Village

Manchester City blew rivals United away in the second half to advance to the quarter-finals of the Women’s FA Cup with a 4-1 win at the Leigh Sports Village.

United had capitalised on their early dominance to take the lead in the 13th minute when Katie Zelem’s corner sailed all the way into the net untouched at the far post.

City could not make their possession pay before the break but two half-time changes altered the flow of the game as Caroline Weir and Hayley Raso replaced Vicky Losada and Jess Park.

Ellen White punished a poor backpass to put City ahead (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Four minutes after the restart, Raso’s cross was deflected into the path of Lauren Hemp to apply the finish, and 10 minutes later Ellen White pounced on a poor back header from Hannah Blundell to round Mary Earps and fire home.

A minute later, United’s old nemesis Weir – the match winner in the league two weeks ago – struck again, with Earps guilty of a letting a low shot pass through her at the near post.

And City’s victory was assured when two substitutes combined seconds after coming on, with Khadija Shaw on hand to poke home after Earps was unable to hold Julie Blakstad’s shot.

Stunning goals from Katie McCabe and Caitlin Foord highlighted a 4-0 romp for Arsenal at Liverpool.

Foord opened the scoring in the 19th minute, latching on to a fine ball from Rafaelle, but the best was yet to come.

McCabe hit a superb volley to double the lead before Foord turned to strike a third from the edge of the area.