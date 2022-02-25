War is clouding Chelsea minds ahead of Wembley showdown, says boss Thomas Tuchel

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea – Premier League – Molineux

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has clouded collective minds at Chelsea.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has already been the subject of much discussion in UK Parliament and beyond, with a number of Russian oligarchs and companies facing UK sanctions.

Abramovich has not fallen under any sanctions so far, and Chelsea boss Tuchel would not comment on that situation.

Roman Abramovich, pictured, has been referenced in UK Parliament amid sanctions being imposed on Russia (Adam Davy/PA)

But the Blues’ German coach did admit no one at Chelsea will turn away from an “unthinkable” war in Europe.

“We should not pretend this is not an issue,” said Tuchel.

“The situation in general for me and for my staff, and for everybody at Cobham, the players, is horrible.

“Nobody expected this. It’s pretty unreal, like I said it’s clouding our minds, it’s clouding our excitement towards the (Carabao Cup) final.

“And it brings huge uncertainty, much more to all the people and families who are actually in the moment more involved than us.

“And our best wishes, regards and thoughts are obviously with them, which is absolutely the most important thing.

“And still there are so many uncertainties around the situation of our club and of the situation in the UK, with scenarios like this, that it makes no sense if I comment on it.

“We are aware of it, we have not maybe so much inside information as you might think.

“But I think it’s also the right from the team, the staff, and I include myself, to be maybe not political, to do sports and to focus on sports.

“Not because we are hiding, the situation is clear, it’s horrible, there’s no doubt about it. That’s pretty much it.

“War in Europe is unthinkable for many for a long period of time.

“Let’s wait. The impact is clear, the discussions have an impact.

“But let’s be a bit more patient and understand what the measurements will be, and then maybe we have to deal with it and adapt.”

Chelsea will face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, with Tuchel insisting Sunday’s clash only serves another reminder of the great privilege of true freedom.

When asked if there would be any mental preparation technique to help quell the concerns over the war, Tuchel replied: “I think you can’t, I think the situation is too big.

“It’s not an isolated situation somewhere. It concerns Europe, we are part of Europe.

“We cannot say let’s put this to the side. I think it’s the opposite, we have to live with it right now.

“There’s no running away from it or shutting the doors to focus on football.

“We are still privileged to live in peace and freedom where we are right now, to have a game of football, to have (an) emotional but peaceful environment.