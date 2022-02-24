Saints team-mates prepare to achieve a rare Six Nations feat at Twickenham

Dan Biggar and Courtney Lawes

Northampton team-mates Courtney Lawes and Dan Biggar will achieve a rare Six Nations feat when they captain their countries against each other on Saturday.

It is just a fourth occasion in Six Nations history for players from the same club to be rival skippers in the same game.

Former Stade Francais colleagues Sergio Parisse (Italy) and Pascal Pape (France) did it in 2013 and 2014, while Toulouse saw Gareth Thomas captain Wales against a Fabien Pelous-led France in 2005.

Courtney Lawes and Dan Biggar were 2021 British and Irish Lions colleagues in South Africa (Steve Haag/PA)

It only happened twice during Five Nations history, meanwhile – in 1913 and 1914.

“It is a very proud moment for the club in terms of us both captaining in a huge game on Saturday – England versus Wales,” Wales fly-half Biggar said.

“I think ‘Courts’ will probably be the more relaxed of the two of us on Saturday afternoon, I would imagine. His style will be a lot more laid-back than mine.

“It’s a really special moment, actually. I’ve played with him over the last four years, and it will be really exciting on Saturday.”

??????? Captain ? Captain ??????? For the first time in our 142-year history, two Saints will face off as Captains of their countries ? pic.twitter.com/GDkHXJbVOb — Northampton Saints ? (@SaintsRugby) February 24, 2022

Lawes has been sidelined for more than a month because of concussion, but he is back at blindside flanker for Wales’ Twickenham visit, while also taking over from back-row colleague Tom Curry as skipper.

Between them, Biggar and Lawes have 187 caps for their countries and eight British and Irish Lions Test match appearances.

Biggar added: “I think the biggest thing I’ve noticed with ‘Courts’ over the last few years is he has got the ability that when he speaks people tend to listen.

“That is a really positive trait to have in a captain and a senior player.

“I think you can have a lot people who speak a lot of the time, but it can be white noise. Certainly from my experience from playing with Courtney, when he has something to say people tend to tune in a little bit more closely and really focus in.

“Neither of us change the way we play because of becoming captain. It’s very much trying to lead by example and doing our jobs as a player before perhaps thinking of the captaincy roles.”

Asked if he had been in touch with Lawes this week via text, Biggar said: “Only earlier on in the week. I am actually on the scrounge for a couple of tickets!

“It’s funny when England versus Wales comes around, everyone comes out of the woodwork and wants a few tickets!