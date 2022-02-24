On this day in 2015: Chris Gayle scores World Cup’s first double century

West Indies v New Zealand – ICC Cricket World Cup – Group Stage – Old Trafford

Chris Gayle became the first person to score a double century in a World Cup match on this day in 2015.

Gayle struck 16 sixes in an extraordinary innings of 215 in West Indies’ victory over Zimbabwe in Canberra.

The destructive opener also thumped 10 fours on his way to the third highest one-day international score of all time.

The 35-year-old needed just 33 balls in his second ton as he moved into an elite club, with Gary Kirsten recording the previous highest score at cricket’s premier 50-over competition when he made 188 not out for South Africa against the United Arab Emirates in February 1996.

Gayle’s landmark innings was the first individual one-day double hundred outside of India and the fifth overall.

He fell to the final ball of the innings as the Windies reached 372 for two.