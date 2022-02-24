Novak Djokovic surrenders world number-one spot to Daniil Medvedev after defeat

For 921 weeks, four men have shared the @ATPTour World No. 1 ranking. That changes with @DaniilMedwed on Monday.

Weeks at No. 1 since 2 February 2004@DjokerNole 361@RogerFederer 310@RafaelNadal 209@Andy_Murray 41

NOTE: Excludes 22 weeks when ATP Rankings were frozen in 2020

