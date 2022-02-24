Can Ali Price keep world player of the year Antoine Dupont quiet at Murrayfield?

Ali Price – Glasgow Warriors

Price has steadily improved throughout his career and has developed into one of Scotland’s key men alongside Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell, dictating play with his lightning-quick decisions. The Glasgow scrum-half’s rise was highlighted by his involvement with the British & Irish Lions last summer while he was named as one of Scotland’s two vice-captains for the Autumn Test against Tonga in the absence of Hogg. Price played a key part in the lead-up to Duhan van der Merwe’s last-gasp winning try in Paris last year, and the influential 28-year-old will be hoping to play his part in what would be another huge victory over the French this weekend.