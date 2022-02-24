A look at the numbers that make Jason Kenny Britain’s most successful Olympian

Jason Kenny celebrates with his keirin gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Britain’s most successful Olympian Sir Jason Kenny has announced his retirement from cycling.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at his career in numbers.

Sir Jason Kenny is Britain’s most decorated Olympian (PA graphic)

7 – Kenny won seven Olympic golds and nine medals in all, leading all British athletes in both categories.

5 – his wife Laura holds the same accolades among female British Olympians with five golds and six total medals, the latter figure matched by Charlotte Dujardin.

15 – combined Olympic medals for the Kennys.

4 – Jason Kenny won gold medals at four successive Olympics, from Beijing 2008 to Tokyo 2020.

Kenny celebrates Olympic gold at London 2012 (John Giles/PA)

3 – he also won gold medals at three separate World Championships, in 2011, 2013 and 2016, and 10 total medals in the event. He also has a European Championships keirin title to his name and a pair of Commonwealth Games silver medals.