A look at the numbers that make Jason Kenny Britain’s most successful Olympian

UK & international sportsPublished:

A winner of seven Olympic golds, the 33-year-old has started work as British Cycling’s men’s podium sprint coach.

Jason Kenny celebrates with his keirin gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Jason Kenny celebrates with his keirin gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Britain’s most successful Olympian Sir Jason Kenny has announced his retirement from cycling.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at his career in numbers.

Britain's most decorated Olympians
Sir Jason Kenny is Britain’s most decorated Olympian (PA graphic)

7 – Kenny won seven Olympic golds and nine medals in all, leading all British athletes in both categories.

5 – his wife Laura holds the same accolades among female British Olympians with five golds and six total medals, the latter figure matched by Charlotte Dujardin.

15 – combined Olympic medals for the Kennys.

4 – Jason Kenny won gold medals at four successive Olympics, from Beijing 2008 to Tokyo 2020.

Kenny celebrates Olympic gold at London 2012 (John Giles/PA)
Kenny celebrates Olympic gold at London 2012 (John Giles/PA)

3 – he also won gold medals at three separate World Championships, in 2011, 2013 and 2016, and 10 total medals in the event. He also has a European Championships keirin title to his name and a pair of Commonwealth Games silver medals.

42.600 – Kenny’s time with team-mates Philip Hindes and Sir Chris Hoy to win team sprint gold at London 2012 was a world record at the time, since broken by teams from Germany and Holland. Kenny, Hindes and Callum Skinner won with a then-Olympic record of 42.440 at Rio 2016.

