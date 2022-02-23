Notification Settings

Morgan’s special day and Deignan’s happy news – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Eoin Morgan and Lizzie Deignan
Eoin Morgan and Lizzie Deignan

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 23.

Football

Troy Deeney called for change.

A birthday in the Gerrard household.

Raphael Varane was impressed.

Cycling

Lizzie Deignan shared some happy news.

Geraint Thomas provided a reality check for parents.

Cricket

A special day for Eoin Morgan.

Sophie Ecclestone did the skipper all ends up!

Danni Wyatt was delighted.

Rugby Union

Happy 33rd birthday Courtney Lawes.

Winter Paralympics

Beijing was preparing for the Paralympic Games.

The TeamGB curlers bumped into Judge Rinder.

Formula One

Mick Schumacher was happy to be testing in Barcelona.

Ferrari enjoyed their opening stint of 2022.

Where are you Valtteri Bottas?

Daniel Ricciardo is back with the gags.

Snooker

Mark Selby thanked everyone for their messages.

