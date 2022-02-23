Emma Raducanu forced to retire in WTA’s longest match of the season

Emma Raducanu gestures with her left hand while on court

Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu has been forced to retire after playing the longest match of the WTA season in her first competitive outing since bowing out at the Australian Open.

The number one seed was forced to quit after three hours and 36 minutes in the first round of the Guadalajara Open, with Australia’s Daria Saville progressing 5-7 7-6 (4) 4-3.

Raducanu claimed the first set after a tough 80 minutes by bouncing back from an early break to herself break Saville in the final game.

Going the distance under the lights ? ?? @Daria_gav clinches the tiebreak against Raducanu in Guadalajara!#AbiertoAKRON pic.twitter.com/0GiDcndIeh — wta (@WTA) February 23, 2022

The Briton served for the match at 5-3 in the second but Saville broke back to force a tiebreak which she played cleanly to claim the set.