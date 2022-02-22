England Women defender Millie Bright says concussion rules are right

England Women defender Millie Bright insisted she feels safe stepping onto the training pitch and playing matches

England Women defender Millie Bright insisted she feels safe playing football after the debate surrounding concussion protocols was raised again over the weekend.

Leeds defender Robin Koch was cleared to continue after being involved in a clash during his side’s defeat to Manchester United on Sunday before going down again and eventually being taken off.

The Professional Footballers’ Association has called for the introduction of temporary substitutions for head injuries but Bright believes sufficient protocols are in place.

Robin Koch goes down injured for a second time with a head injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I think it’s the risk you take when you play a contact sport,” said Bright, who has scored the only goal of England’s Arnold Clark Cup campaign.

“I think you have to have that understanding as a player as well, you are playing a game where you’re at risk, heading balls, you could have head collisions.

“But I think everything’s in place that’s needed and if you ask every player I’d like to think they say the same, in that they step onto the pitch and feel safe and you’ve got the right people around you and the right protocols in place, ready for if there is a head collision.

“You don’t want that, nobody wants that as a player, but I definitely feel safe stepping onto the training pitch and in a game.”

Millie Bright celebrates scoring against Canada (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England have drawn to Canada and Spain in the Arnold Clark Cup so far and will face Germany in the final round of fixtures on Wednesday at Molineux.

The Lionesses drew 1-1 with Canada in the opener at Middlesbrough, before making eight changes for a goalless draw against Spain at Carrow Road, and boss Sarina Wiegman wants to use the final match to develop England’s style.

“We had two games but in these two games you’ve seen that lots of players have played, got minutes,” said Wiegman.