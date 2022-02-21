Eve Muirhead

Great Britain ended the Beijing Winter Olympics with two medals after Eve Muirhead’s women’s curling team took gold on the final day of competition, with Bruce Mouat’s men having claimed silver the previous day.

Muirhead and her team-mates Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith swept to an emphatic 10-3 win over Japan.

In the Premier League, Harry Kane inspired Tottenham to a 3-2 win at Manchester City to breathe new life into the title race with Liverpool now just six points behind the champions with a game in hand, while Manchester United won 4-2 against Leeds at a rain-soaked Elland Road.

Elsewhere, Kell Brook stopped Amir Khan in the sixth round to win their long-awaited fight at Manchester Arena.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Great Britain’s Mili Smith, Hailey Duff, Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright and Eve Muirhead celebrate after winning gold in the women’s curling in the Winter Olympics in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Great Britain men’s curling silver medalist Bruce Mouat in the stands watching the women’s gold medal match in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Performers participate during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes scores his side’s second goal in their 4-2 win over Leeds at Elland Road (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane (second right) scores the winner in his side’s 3-2 win at Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah during the Premier League match against Norwich at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

Kell Brook (left) in action against Amir Khan at the AO Arena, Manchester (Nick Potts/PA)

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson celebrates winning the women’s 800m final during the Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, does a somersault to celebrate scoring the opening goal against Valencia (Alberto Saiz/AP)

Britain’s Cameron Norrie reacts after defeating Reilly Opelka in the final of the Delray Beach Open (Lynne Sladky/AP)