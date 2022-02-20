Cameron Norrie takes Delray Beach Open title

Cameron Norrie won in Rio

British number one Cameron Norrie secured his third ATP Tour title with victory over Reilly Opelka in the final of the Delray Beach Open.

Norrie edged a hard-fought contest 7-6 (1) 7-6 (4) against his big-serving American opponent, who sent down 25 aces but was unable to threaten Norrie’s serve.

The top seed failed to take any of the five break points he created against Opelka, who had needed three hours to win his third consecutive three-set match against John Millman in the semi-finals.