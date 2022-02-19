Great Britain in medal contention at the halfway mark of the four-man bobsleigh

Team Hall finish Heat 2 in 6th place after a strong push of 5.88, beating their personal best of 5.89 ?

They enter heat 3 tomorrow in a strong position for the rest of the competition ?

Catch Heat 3 tomorrow at 1:30 AM GMT to see more #bobsleigh action ??#TeamGb #beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/jVeN0IyCGD

— GBBobsleighSkeleton (@The_BBSA) February 19, 2022