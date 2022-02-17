Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ryan Reynolds visits Wrexham, Liverpool celebrate – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

We look at some of the best examples of social from February 17.

Ryan Reynolds (left) and Ibrahima Konate
Ryan Reynolds (left) and Ibrahima Konate

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 17.

Football

Wrexham’s owner checked in on things.

Liverpool’s players were not getting carried away after beating Inter Milan.

But Thiago Alcantara was enjoying the passion of the Champions League.

Joel Matip hitting Jordan Henderson on the head tickled Jamie Carragher and James Milner.

Peter Crouch congratulated Mohamed Salah.

David Beckham was in the sauna.

West Ham looked back.

Cricket

Stuart Broad enjoyed Paris.

Boxing

Nicola Adams shared some baby news.

Amir Khan was flashing his physique ahead of Saturday’s grudge match.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles was showing off her new ring.

Golf

Richard Bland may be on holiday but he was showing all the perseverance that made him a DP World Tour winner at the 478th attempt.

Tennis

The Williams sisters posed for a magazine shoot.

Rugby Union

The Six Nations turned the clock back a few years.

England were cooking up a feast.

Formula One

Valentine’s Day came three days late for Charles Leclerc.

Winter Olympics

It’s the simple things.

MMA

Conor McGregor played tennis.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News