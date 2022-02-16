Notification Settings

Swindon search for Joe and Fury’s message to Whyte – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Geraint Thomas was raring to go in Portugal and Ian Poulter was not hanging around.

Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 16.

Football

No let-up for Ruben Dias.

John Stones lapped up City’s win in Portugal.

Bruno x Pogba.

Swindon were trying to track down Joe.

And made pledges while the search was ongoing.

Patrice Evra felt the love from Paul Scholes.

Winter Olympics

Olympic champions Matthew Pinsent and James Guy had their say.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was counting down.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu jetted off.

Cricket

Michael Vaughan wished a happy birthday to his first Test wicket, Wasim Jaffer.

Jaffer held his own.

Rugby Union

Happy birthday, Ellis Genge.

Cycling

Geraint Thomas was raring to go in Portugal.

Golf

Ian Poulter was not hanging around.

Rowing

Helen Glover experienced the icy Scottish mountains.

MMA

Conor McGregor was full of love.

