Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

GB women curlers’ hopes hanging by thread as Eve Muirhead’s team lose to China

UK & international sportsPublished:

Team GB must now beat the Russian Olympic Committee and hope other results go their way.

Eve Muirhead
Eve Muirhead

Eve Muirhead’s hopes of a second Olympic medal were hanging by a thread after her women’s curling team lost 8-4 to hosts China in Beijing.

Muirhead’s only chance of reaching the semi-finals were left resting on Great Britain beating the Russian Olympic Committee in their last match and hoping a number of other results go their way.

The 31-year-old had hoped her team had finally gained momentum with a big win over Japan on Tuesday, but Muirhead missed a clever double take-out attempt to force an extra end with her final stone.

“It’s frustrating because we are playing really well as a team and we’ve had some great performances since winning the Europeans and coming through the qualifiers,” Muirhead said.

“We need to hope a few results go our way but, because we beat Japan and the USA, we need to hope they drop a game.

“We need to come out and concentrate on our performance against Russia and focus on what we can do and then hope the curling Gods are on our side.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News