Starc’s wrong un and Biles gets engaged – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 15.
Football
Christian Eriksen reflected on a lovely 30th birthday.
Jacob Ramsey was feeling privileged.
Sergio Aguero declared his love for Phil Foden.
John Terry was not happy with Neil Warnock.
Joey Barton and Nigel Owens exchanged messages.
Six and counting for N’Golo Kante.
Cheikhou Kouyate got a hero’s welcome.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic had his say.
What a point!
Cricket
Not Mitchell Starc’s best delivery.
Motor Racing
Happy 24th birthday George Russell.
A new era for Williams.
Jenson Button was a fan.
Gymnastics
Simone Biles got engaged to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens.
Rugby Union
England turned the clock back.
Winter Olympics
Group shot.
Strike a pose!
MMA
Conor McGregor chilled out.