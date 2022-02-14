Team GB teenager Kirsty Muir qualifies for second final at Winter Olympics

Kirsty Muir

Seventeen-year-old Kirsty Muir cruised through to her second Winter Olympic final after finishing sixth in ski slopestyle qualifying at Genting Snow Park.

Muir once again rose to the occasion by delivering the fourth-best score of 70.11 on her first run which proved enough to comfortably make the top 12 cut-off.

Muir, the youngest member of the 50-strong Team GB, came fifth in the Big Air final last Tuesday after also achieving her best score on her opening jump.

Muir said: “I’m really happy to have made it through. I did have a few mistakes, so I was hoping to clean up the second run. I didn’t manage it but I’m looking forward to the final.”

Katie Summerhayes also reached the final in her third Olympics with a top score of 66.56 that saw her through in 10th place.

The qualifying event was held over from Sunday when it was postponed due to heavy snow, with the final now scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Katie Ormerod failed to reach the final of the women’s snowboard Big Air (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Katie Ormerod said she had banished the demons of the horrific injury she sustained on the eve of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang as she completed her belated Games debut by coming 25th in the women’s snowboard Big Air.

The result meant Ormerod failed to make the final in either of her events in Beijing but for the 24-year-old, the experience was enough to convince her to target another trip to the Games in four years’ time.

Ormerod said: “You saw the relief on my face after the slopestyle competition – it was just the biggest relief because I knew my injury was gone. It’s in the past now.

“I needed to compete in the Olympics and to land and know I’d done myself proud to get over that. That’s in the past now, it’s part of my story and my history but I can move on fully now and look forward to 2026 knowing I’ve done my best here.”