We’ll learn from spirited display: Andy Farrell takes heart from Ireland’s loss

Andy Farrell took many positives from Ireland's defeat to France

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell insists the “competition is only just getting going” after France put themselves in pole position for Guinness Six Nations glory with a pulsating 30-24 victory in Paris.

The Irish played their part in an enthralling evening of free-flowing rugby at a raucous Stade de France but ultimately fell short following a sloppy start as their winning run ended at nine games.

France captain Antoine Dupont scored the opening try after just 67 seconds and Farrell’s men trailed 22-7 early in the second period.

Quick-fire second-half scores from Josh Van Der Flier and Jamison Gibson-Park, following Mack Hansen’s maiden Test try early on, brought the Irish back into contention.

Yet indiscipline ultimately proved costly as six Melvyn Jaminet penalties, plus a second-half try from Cyril Baille, helped Les Bleus take a giant step towards a first title since 2010.

While the contest was billed as a potential early championship decider, Farrell was proud of the efforts of his players and refused to be downhearted.

“It’s hard to take when you’ve put in such a tough shift like that, especially with the fight and character that we had to come back,” he said.

“In the end, two good sides going at it; (at) 22-7 down people might have thought it was a step too far but these lads didn’t. Their character shone through and certainly their fitness shone through.

“The competition obviously is slightly in France’s favour, two home games that they’ve played and two victories for them.

“But the competition is only just getting going, so we’ll lick our wounds and learn from what was a fighting, spirited performance.

“At the same time, we’ll be honest with each other and make sure that we learn the lessons on a few decisions that we made along the way.