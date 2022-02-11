Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Felix Auger-Aliassime proves too strong for Cameron Norrie in Rotterdam

UK & international sportsPublished:

Auger-Aliassime claimed a 7-5 7-6 (4) victory in the quarter-finals of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament.

Cameron Norrie in action
Cameron Norrie in action

Felix Auger-Aliassime made it a British double in Rotterdam as he followed up victory over Andy Murray by seeing off Cameron Norrie.

Having lost his opening four matches of the season, British number one Norrie found his form again in back-to-back wins at the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament, but third seed Auger-Aliassime proved a bit too strong in the quarter-finals.

There was little to choose between the pair in a hard-fought contest but the young Canadian, who held a match point against Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, emerged a 7-5 7-6 (4) winner.

Norrie fought back from a break down in the opening set and then opened up an early lead in the second before Auger-Aliassime levelled at 4-4.

Norrie saved two match points in the 12th game to force a tie-break but Auger-Aliassime moved into a 6-2 lead before taking his fifth chance to wrap up victory.

Twenty-year-old Czech Jiri Lehecka continued his breakthrough run by beating Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 1-6 7-5 to reach his first ATP Tour semi-final.

There, he will face top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has picked up where he left off at the Australian Open and saw off Australia’s Alex De Minaur 6-4 6-4.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News