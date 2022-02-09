Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro loses to countryman in emotional ATP return

UK & international sportsPublished:

It was Del Potro’s first match since March 2019 – and he has hinted he could retire after the tournament.

Juan Martin Del Potro cries after losing to Federico Delbonis
Juan Martin Del Potro cries after losing to Federico Delbonis

Former world number three Juan Martin del Potro’s long-awaited ATP tour return ended in heartache in Buenos Aires after the Argentine lost to his friend and countryman Federico Delbonis.

In Del Potro’s first match since March 2019, he broke serve in the opening set of the Argentina Open match before ultimately falling 6-1 6-3 in one hour and 23 minutes.

The 2009 US Open champion needed to pause play while preparing to step to the line in the second set as he became overcome with emotion, prompting the crowd to chant sympathetically for the Olympic silver medallist.

Juan Martin Del Potro waves to fans
Juan Martin Del Potro waves to fans (Gustavo Garello/AP)

According to the ATP Tour website, the crowd included around 80 of his friends and family, including his mother who was seeing him play for the first time in his professional career.

Also present in the stands was his sister – Argentina Davis Cup captain Guillermo Coria – and many of the players competing at the tournament.

After match-point, Delbonis and Del Potro hugged while the crowd continued to chant and applaud the latter.

Earlier Del Potro revealed he may retire after the event, prompting an outpouring of support from fellow players – including former world number one Andy Murray.

The three-time grand slam champion told Tennis Head: “I hope he’s doing OK. I feel for him. I know it’s an incredibly difficult situation.

“But yeah, like I said, I hope he manages to finish on a positive note with you know, all his fans behind him and a great atmosphere and yeah, and that he’s as pain free as can be.

“I guess the tough times and everything that you go through, it’s not on camera. It must have been unbelievably difficult for him.

“And yeah, I don’t really know what to say. I know having been in that position myself. You feel like you’re sort of suffering a lot of the time like, alone.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News