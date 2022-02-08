Manchester City trio will be fined for not inviting me, jokes Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola feels his players have been unfairly treated after footage emerged of them on a night out

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has joked that some of his players will be fined for going on a night out – because he was not invited.

Footage has emerged on social media of players including Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez and Kyle Walker outside a venue in Manchester city centre on Sunday. There were claims Grealish was denied entry.

Grealish and Phil Foden were reportedly disciplined after arriving at training in a poor state following a night out in December but Guardiola has no issues on this occasion.

Jack Grealish was among the players in the video (Isaac Parkin/PA)

The City boss said: “I’m so upset – because they didn’t invite me! I don’t like it. Hopefully next time they can invite me and do the dinner correctly at 8 o’clock.

“The video didn’t show exactly what happened – dinner together, sober, enjoying (time) with their mates and some of the backroom staff.

“The players know there is a risk when they go out today because of social media but all of them – Riyad, Kyle, Ally (Marland, staff), Jack were perfect. But they will be fined because they didn’t invite me!”