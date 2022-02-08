Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds suffer heavy defeat in bronze medal match

Great Britainâs Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat during their 9-3 bronze medal match defeat against Sweden

Great Britain’s hopes of winning a first medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics were dashed in a 9-3 mixed doubles curling defeat to Sweden.

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds hoped to bounce back from Monday’s semi-final defeat to Norway by repeating their round-robin win over the Swedes.

But a brilliant shot by Almida De Val to score four for Sweden in the second end effectively ended the British pair’s chances of bronze.

Hold your heads high Bruce and Jen ? 4th place on their Olympic debut ?#TeamGB | #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/SMkgzNIY9J — Team GB (@TeamGB) February 8, 2022

Mouat and Dodds went into the Games as world champions while the Swedes were one of the favourites for gold.