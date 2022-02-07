On This Day in 2012: Dan Parks announces international retirement

Dan Parks

Scotland fly-half Dan Parks announced his retirement from international rugby on this day in 2012, days after making his 67th Test appearance in their RBS 6 Nations loss to England.

Parks won 67 caps for his country, scoring 266 points, including a Scottish record 17 drop-goals, and regularly turned tight matches in Scotland’s favour during his eight-year Test career.

However, part of his legacy is also his error in his final match against England when his charged down clearance resulted in Charlie Hodgson’s decisive try to hand the old rivals the Calcutta Cup.

Dan Parks was capped 67 times by Scotland (Lynne Cameron/PA)

On his retirement, he told scotlandrugbyteam.org: “I was thinking about it but the first game of the Six Nations was against England, the auld enemy, Jacko (Ruaridh Jackson) was injured and being able to play against England was huge for me as there was a sense of unfinished business.

“On reflection after the game, after talking it over with my family, girlfriend and close friends I’ve come to the decision that now is the right time to retire from the international game.