Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New signing Christian Eriksen arrives at Brentford training ground

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Bees signed the former Tottenham midfielder on the final day of the January transfer window.

Christian Eriksen in action for Spurs
Christian Eriksen in action for Spurs

Christian Eriksen has arrived at Brentford for the first time since joining the club.

The Bees signed the former Tottenham midfielder on the final day of the January transfer window, just seven months after he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 clash with Finland.

The 29-year-old was a free agent after leaving Inter Milan by mutual consent as rules in Italy prevented him from playing with a implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device fitted.

Eriksen, who had been training with former club Ajax, was pictured at Brentford’s training ground on Monday ahead of the club’s game at Manchester City on Wednesday.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News