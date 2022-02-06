British curlers sink China 6-5 in Beijing

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day One

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds moved one more win away from a guaranteed medal match after holding their nerve to sink China 6-5 in the mixed doubles curling in Beijing.

The British pair’s success saw them move to second place in the round-robin standings behind Italy, with a win over the US later on Sunday set to secure them a semi-final slot.

It proved far from easy for Mouat and Dodds, eager to rebound from Saturday night’s disappointing loss to Italy, who fell 4-1 behind after the first four ends.

Victory to begin Day 2 ? A great comeback from Bruce and Jen to grab the W!#TeamGB | #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/0XhftXCrmB — Team GB (@TeamGB) February 6, 2022

But a superbly-chosen power-play hauled them back level after the fifth, and a double take-out by Mouat in the last sealed a priceless victory.

“We need to get this next win and then we can start figuring things out about the knockouts,” said Mouat.