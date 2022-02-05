Bruce Mouat’s magic hat sweeps Great Britain closer to mixed curling medal match

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day One

Bruce Mouat credited his magic hat for helping sweep Great Britain to the brink of a mixed curling medal match in Beijing on Saturday.

Mouat and Jennifer Dodds brushed aside Czech husband-and-wife pair Paul and Zuzana Paulova 8-3 to move to a 4-1 record midway through the round-robin phase.

Mouat is so well known for wearing a hat on the curling circuit that it has its own Twitter page with over 100 followers.

OMG I’VE MADE IT BIG! ?? https://t.co/APhsbAc6EQ — Bruce Mouat’s hat ? (@brucemouats_hat) February 3, 2022

After sealing his win over the Czechs, Mouat said: “I guess it’s a wee bit of a superstition almost now.

“I didn’t play very well in the first three games and I was quite disappointed with how I was playing so I put the hat on, and it’s got superpowers, apparently.

“It’s maybe a vanity thing, my hair is all over the place. It just covers it up and people don’t worry about my hair.”

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds are close to confirming a medal match (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The British pair led 5-1 after three ends against the Czechs, and never looked in danger of surrendering their advantage.