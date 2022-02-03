Notification Settings

Andy Murray makes late decision to take part in ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Published:

The 34-year-old Scot is planning to then play at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha.

Andy Murray is planning to play in Rotterdam, then move on to Doha and Dubai

Andy Murray has made a late decision to take part in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam next week.

The 34-year-old Scot is planning to then play at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha before travelling to Dubai for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Murray made a second-round exit at last month’s Australian Open, losing in straight sets to Japan’s Taro Daniel.

Murray made a second-round exit at last month’s Australian Open (Adam Davy/PA)

The three-time grand slam winner had headed into the tournament having finished as runner-up in the Sydney Tennis Classic.

It is understood his trial period with coach Jan De Witt ended after the Australian Open – Murray has been looking for a long-term successor to Jamie Delgado.

