Emma Raducanu shortlisted for Laureus Breakthrough of the Year Award

Emma Raducanu tops the list of decorated British talent in the running for honours at the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards.

The 19-year-old US Open champion has been nominated for the Breakthrough of the Year award, with Russian men’s tennis star Daniil Medvedev also on that shortlist.

Tom Daley is on the shortlist for the World Comeback of the Year award, having claimed Olympic gold in the men’s synchronised 10m platform diving event at the Tokyo Games.

Just eight weeks after knee surgery, Daley linked up with Matty Lee to grab glory in Japan.

Skateboarder Sky Brown suffered multiple skull fractures in a training fall in May 2020, but recovered to become Britain’s youngest Olympic medallist, aged just 13.

Mark Cavendish hit back from depression to equal Eddy Merckx’s Tour de France stage victories of 34, and the 36-year-old completes the British interest in Laureus’ comeback gong.

Dame Sarah Storey became Britain’s most successful Paralympic athlete by winning all three of her events in Tokyo to take her tally to 17 gold medals.

The 44-year-old intends to push on to Paris 2024, but in the meantime has been nominated for Laureus’ Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability award.

Bethany Shriever is among the nominees for the World Action Sports Award, after becoming the first woman to win gold at both the BMX World Championships and the Olympics.