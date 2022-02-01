Notification Settings

England pair Courtney Lawes and Jonny Hill still in contention to face Scotland

UK & international sportsPublished:

England open their Six Nations campaign at Murrayfield on Saturday.

England insist Courtney Lawes and Jonny Hill are still in contention for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Lawes has yet to complete the return to play protocols for concussion, while Hill is struggling with a foot injury, with neither forward able to take part in training on Tuesday.

Eddie Jones names his team for the Calcutta Cup clash on Thursday morning and forwards coach Matt Proudfoot maintains that they could be involved.

“Courtney is still going through his return to play processes and he’s progressing through that,” Proudfoot said.

“We’ll have a look at how Jonny Hill comes through his process. So far everybody is looking in a good state.

