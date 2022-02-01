Notification Settings

Dillon Hoogewerf makes permanent switch from Manchester United to Gladbach

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 18-year-old joined the club’s academy from Ajax in 2018.

Dillon Hoogewerf has left Manchester United

Manchester United teenager Dillon Hoogewerf has made a permanent switch to Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 18-year-old joined the club’s academy from Ajax in 2018 and this season made 16 appearances across the Premier League 2, the UEFA Youth League and EFL Trophy.

Hoogewerf has now been allowed to join German side Gladbach on a permanent deal.

The PA news agency understands United were happy to facilitate the move for the good of the player’s career given the stiff competition in attacking areas within the youth set-up.

The agreement will see the Old Trafford club get a percentage of any future sale or loan fees received for Hoogewerf by Gladbach.

