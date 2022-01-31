Wout Weghorst determined to make impact in Premier League after joining Burnley

Wout Weghorst has joined Burnley from Wolfsburg

New striker Wout Weghorst is confident he can make a difference to Burnley’s season after joining from Wolfsburg.

The 6ft 6in striker has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract, for a reported £12million fee, and having made it his ambition to play in the Premier League he is determined to have an impact.

“I have always wanted to play in the Premier League, to be a number nine and to be a striker,” he told the club website ahead of joining his new team-mates for training.

“This is a great opportunity and I can’t wait to get started this week.

“It is always difficult to describe yourself but first and foremost I am a hardworking footballer, and I will give 100 per cent every single time I play.

“I will do everything to help the team be successful. I am a striker with a strong mentality, I score goals and that is my biggest quality. I am good in the penalty box and I can link up play.

“I spoke to people at the club before I signed, including the coaches and (captain) Ben Mee.

“There is so much positive energy, and we are confident going into the second half of the season.

“I think this move is a nice fit and we will have a nice future together.”

Weghorst, capped 12 times by Holland, has scored 59 goals in 118 Bundesliga appearances.

He joins a Burnley side rooted to the foot of the Premier League table but they are just four points from safety with as many as four matches in hand on teams above them.

“Wout is a player that our scouts have been strong on for some time and we feel that he can add to all that we do at Burnley Football Club,” said manager Sean Dyche.