On this day in 2013: David Beckham joins Paris St Germain on short-term deal

UK & international sportsPublished:

The former England and Manchester United star joined the French club after five-and-a-half years with LA Galaxy.

David Beckham arrived at Paris St Germain after five-and-a-half years with LA Galaxy (Anthony Devlin/PA).
Former England captain David Beckham joined Paris St Germain on a five-month deal on this day in 2013.

Beckham, aged 37 at the time, revealed he would play without a salary at PSG, instead donating what he would have earned to a children’s charity in Paris.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder arrived at the Ligue 1 club after five-and-a-half years with LA Galaxy that had featured two loan spells with AC Milan.

Beckham went on to make 14 appearances in all competitions for PSG (Adam Davy/PA).
Having reunited at PSG with boss Carlo Ancelotti, who he had worked under in Milan, Beckham told a press conference: “I’m very lucky.

“I’m 37 years old and I got a lot of offers – more now than I’ve probably had in my career. I’m very honoured by that.

“I chose Paris because I can see what the club are trying to do. I can see who the club are trying to bring in.

“It’s an exciting city and now there’s a club that’s going to have a lot of success over the next 10, 20, 30 years. I’m very honoured I’ve been picked to be part of the future of PSG.

Beckham lifts the Ligue 1 trophy (PA).
“Every club I’ve played for throughout the world I’ve been successful with. I was successful with Manchester United and always said I’d never want to play for another English club.

“I had a lot of history with Manchester United. It’s the team I support and the team I dreamt of playing for. I’m very honoured by the offers I had from other Premier League clubs but I didn’t want to play there unless it was for Manchester United.”

Beckham went on to make 14 appearances in all competitions for PSG, helping them to win the Ligue 1 title, before bringing his playing career to an end with retirement after the 2012-13 season concluded.

