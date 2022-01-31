Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Julian Alvarez completes Manchester City switch but stays with River Plate

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Premier League team said the Argentina international forward will remain with River on loan at least until July.

Argentina international Julian Alvarez has joined Manchester City
Argentina international Julian Alvarez has joined Manchester City

Manchester City have completed the signing of exciting River Plate prospect Julian Alvarez for just over £14million.

After widespread speculation about a move to the north west, the highly-rated forward celebrated his 22nd birthday by signing a five-and-a-half year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Alvarez joins for 17m euros (£14.1m) having scored 36 goals in 96 appearances for River Plate, as well as providing 25 assists.

City have confirmed the forward “will remain with River on loan at least until July 2022”, with the Buenos Aires giants hoping their Copa Libertadores campaign extends all the way to October’s final.

Alvarez has already won six senior caps for Argentina and City director of football Txiki Begiristain is excited by the new signing’s potential.

“Julian is a player we have monitored for some time,” he said

“He is capable of operating in a number of attacking roles, and we firmly believe he’s one of the best young attacking players in South America.

“I am so happy we have managed to bring him to Manchester City. I really believe we can provide him with the right conditions to fulfil his potential and become a top player.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News