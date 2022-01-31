Notification Settings

Football rumours: Liverpool hoping to strike last-gasp deal for Fabio Carvalho

Published:

Price could be a sticking point as Liverpool are adamant they will not pay over the odds for a player who could join for free in the summer.

Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho during the Sky Bet Championship match at Craven Cottage, London
What the papers say

Liverpool are reportedly in negotiations with Fulham over a deal for midfielder Fabio Carvalho. The Liverpool Echo says the Reds have been keeping tabs on the 19-year-old for a while and club bosses are eager to put pen to paper before Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline. However, the price could be a sticking point as Liverpool are adamant they will not pay over the odds for a player who could join for free in the summer.

The Manchester Evening News says Newcastle are hopeful of signing Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United. The club is believed to be looking to cement a deal before the deadline to secure the 24-year-old goalkeeper until the end of the season.

Eddie Nketiah File Photo
Arsenal have turned down a third Crystal Palace offer for Eddie Nketiah (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal have rejected a third Crystal Palace bid for out-of-contract striker Eddie Nketiah. According to the Daily Mail, citing Sky Sports, the Gunners have turned down a third offer for the 22-year-old as they hope to convince him to stay at the Emirates Stadium. However, there is still room for Crystal Palace to make another attempt before the deadline, while Newcastle are also believed to be interested.

The Mail also reports Chelsea have registered an interest in a short-term deal for Leeds winger Raphinha, but they will need to fend off West Ham, who are also believed to be plotting a move.

Players to watch

Dele Alli File Photo
AC Milan could make a move for Dele Alli (Adam Davy/PA)

Dele Alli: AC Milan could make a late move to sign the Tottenham midfielder on a loan deal, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Ousmane Dembele: Marca says Spurs are interested in signing the Barcelona forward, who is likely to leave the Spanish club.

