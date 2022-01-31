Notification Settings

Battle of the Brits event rearranged for December

UK & international sportsPublished:

Andy and Jamie Murray will spearhead the Scotland team against an England line-up featuring the likes of Dan Evans.

Jamie Murray’s Scotland-England clash featuring brother Andy has been rearranged for December.

The Schroders Battle of the Brits will take place on December 21-22 at Aberdeen’s P&J Live, exactly a year after it was initially scheduled.

The event was postponed in December for public health reasons following the Omicron outbreak.

Jamie Murray, the tournament director, said: “We were gutted when the event couldn’t go ahead as planned so it’s brilliant news that we’re able to reschedule for December this year.

“There has been such fantastic buzz around bringing Battle of the Brits to Aberdeen and I think that’s only going to get bigger throughout the year.

“I know Andy and the rest of the players are already excited and I’m sure there will be plenty of competitive chat amongst us all between now and the first ball being hit.”

