Rafael Nadal claims historic 21st grand slam – final day at the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal celebrates his epic win over Daniil Medvedev

Rafael Nadal broke away from his rivals by winning a 21st grand slam title in extraordinary fashion to bring the Australian Open to a close.

Nadal recovered from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 in a match that lasted five hours and 24 minutes and finished at 1.11am.

The Spaniard is the first man in history to reach 21 slam titles, one ahead of both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Picture of the day

Rafael Nadal celebrates his 21st grand slam title (Simon Baker/AP)

Quote of the day

Tweet of the day

Congratulations to @RafaelNadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time. Enhorabuena ??? @Medwed33 gave it his all out there and played with the passion and determination we have come to expect from him. pic.twitter.com/DsOvK8idNc — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 30, 2022

Czech mate

Roll of honour