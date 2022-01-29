Ashleigh Barty ends her country’s 44-year wait – day 13 at the Australian Open

Ashleigh Barty won a historic Australian Open title

Ashleigh Barty ended Australia’s 44-year wait for a home singles champion at Melbourne Park on Saturday.

The world number one claimed her third grand slam title with a 6-3 7-6 (2) victory over Danielle Collins to add to her French Open and Wimbledon crowns.

On a historic night for Australia, Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis then claimed the men’s doubles title by beating compatriots Matt Ebden and Max Purcell.

Picture of the day

Ashleigh Barty roars in triumph (Hamish Blair/AP)

Tweet of the day

Backstage with some amazing Aussie tennis legends, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Chris O’Neil, Judy Dalton and the one and only @ashbarty – who did something special tonight! pic.twitter.com/w3XinXWdHG — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 29, 2022

Attention on Peng Shuai

Peng Shuai T-shirts were visible in the crowd (Hamish Blair/AP)

Activists who were ejected from Melbourne Park last week fulfilled their promise to hand out hundreds of T-shirts drawing attention to the wellbeing of Chinese player Peng Shuai after tournament organisers decided the garments would be permitted after all.

Melbourne marathon

Sportsmanship on the biggest stage ? American Bruno Kuzuhara outlasts Jakub Mensik 7-6(4) 6-7(8) 7-5 in *3 hours and 43 minutes* to complete a sweep of the #AusOpen boys' singles and doubles titles! ?? ?: @AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/Pwhi9JrFBa — ITF (@ITFTennis) January 29, 2022

Who’s up next?

The tournament reaches its climax with the men’s singles final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev.

History will be made either way. Nadal, having feared his career was over only a couple of months ago, can become the first man in history to win a 21st slam singles title.