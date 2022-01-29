Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ashleigh Barty ends her country’s 44-year wait – day 13 at the Australian Open

UK & international sportsPublished:

The story of the 13th day of action at the Australian Open.

Ashleigh Barty won a historic Australian Open title
Ashleigh Barty won a historic Australian Open title

Ashleigh Barty ended Australia’s 44-year wait for a home singles champion at Melbourne Park on Saturday.

The world number one claimed her third grand slam title with a 6-3 7-6 (2) victory over Danielle Collins to add to her French Open and Wimbledon crowns.

On a historic night for Australia, Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis then claimed the men’s doubles title by beating compatriots Matt Ebden and Max Purcell.

Picture of the day

Ashleigh Barty roars in triumph
Ashleigh Barty roars in triumph (Hamish Blair/AP)

Tweet of the day

Attention on Peng Shuai

Peng Shuai T-shirts were visible in the crowd
Peng Shuai T-shirts were visible in the crowd (Hamish Blair/AP)

Activists who were ejected from Melbourne Park last week fulfilled their promise to hand out hundreds of T-shirts drawing attention to the wellbeing of Chinese player Peng Shuai after tournament organisers decided the garments would be permitted after all.

Melbourne marathon

Who’s up next?

The tournament reaches its climax with the men’s singles final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev.

History will be made either way. Nadal, having feared his career was over only a couple of months ago, can become the first man in history to win a 21st slam singles title.

World number two Medvedev, meanwhile, is bidding to become the first man in the Open era to follow his maiden slam crown by winning the next major tournament as well.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News