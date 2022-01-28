Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wayne Rooney turns down opportunity to interview for return to Everton as boss

UK & international sportsPublished:

Rooney said his agent had been approached by the Toffees but the former striker rebuffed the chance to discuss the vacancy.

Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney has turned down an interview for the vacant manager’s job at Everton.

The former Toffees forward, who has impressed under difficult circumstances at Derby this season, had been reported as a candidate for the Goodison Park job after the dismissal of Rafael Benitez.

He said at a Rams press conference on Friday afternoon: “Everton approached my agent and asked me to interview for the vacant job, which I turned down.”

Everton v Swansea City – Premier League – Goodison Park
Wayne Rooney had two spells as an Everton player either side of a successful career with Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Rooney added: “I believe I will be a Premier League manager. I believe I’m ready for that, 100 per cent. And if that is with Everton one day in the future that would be absolutely great.

“But I’ve got a job here that I’m doing at Derby County which is an important job to me.”

He admitted he had to think long and hard about the offer.

“They got in touch with my agent, my agent let the administrators know as well, and yes of course it was a difficult decision for me (to turn it down),” Rooney said.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News