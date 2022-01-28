Notification Settings

Saracens boss Mark McCall to take short break for medical reasons

UK & international sportsPublished:

The club says McCall ‘will be given all of the support and time he needs’.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall is to take a short break from the game on medical grounds.

McCall has been in charge at the club for the past decade, masterminding five Gallagher Premiership titles and three European crowns.

“For medical reasons Mark McCall will be taking a short break from being director of rugby at Saracens,” a club statement read.

“People will always come first at our club and Mark will be given all of the support and time he needs.

“Meanwhile, we would ask that everyone respects Mark’s privacy. Mark is obviously more than confident in the coaching team he has worked with for many years to temporarily take the reins.”

McCall, a former Ireland international, remained at the helm throughout the salary cap scandal that saw Saracens relegated to the Championship for the 2020-21 season.

Saracens sit second in the Premiership table and could still qualify for the knockout phase of the Challenge Cup.

