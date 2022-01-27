Notification Settings

Roy’s back to the day job and new look for Brooks – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Cricket or tennis – Ashleigh Barty shines at both.

Roy Hodgson/Brooks Koepka

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 27.

Football

Morning Roy!

Peter Crouch looked back at a young Michael Carrick.

Progress at AFCON for Mohamed Elneny.

Georginio Wijnaldum was in the gym.

Golf

Brooks Koepka went blond.

Tennis

Ashleigh Barty warmed up for her Aussie Open semi-final with a bit of cricket.

And then made the final.

Cricket

Ben Stokes had an issue.

Kevin Pietersen has still got it.

Dan Christian sent out an SOS.

Darren Lehmann congratulated Justin Langer.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was getting ready.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

