Home favourite Ashleigh Barty races into Australian Open final

UK & international sportsPublished:

Barty follows in the footsteps of Wendy Turnbull in 1980 after a 6-1 6-3 victory at the Australian Open.

Ashleigh Barty raced into the Australian Open final

Ashleigh Barty defeated Madison Keys to become the first Australian woman to reach the final of her home grand slam for more than 40 years.

The world number one went into the semi-final on an expectant Rod Laver Arena having not come close to dropping a set all tournament and eased to a 6-1 6-3 victory in only 62 minutes.

Australia has been waiting for a women’s singles finalist since Wendy Turnbull back in 1980, with Chris O’Neal the last home champion in the women’s or men’s singles two years earlier.

Keys had blasted her way through the draw, taking out two top-10 seeds in Paula Badosa and Barbora Krejcikova in the last two rounds, but Barty has looked a class apart all fortnight.

The 25-year-old reads the game so well, glides around the court and possesses a complete arsenal of weapons.

Shots from Keys that would have been winners against almost anyone else came back with interest, forcing the nervous American to go for more, and to miss.

Madison Keys was outplayed on Rod Laver Arena
Madison Keys was outplayed on Rod Laver Arena (Tertius Pickard/AP)

The first set was over in just 26 minutes and, while Keys steadied the ship a little at the start of the second, Barty broke again to move 4-2 in front.

Keys’ attempts to put pressure on her opponent by coming to the net simply gave Barty a target to pass, and the home favourite marched into her third grand slam final.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

