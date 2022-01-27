Football rumours: Liverpool make a move for Juventus star Paulo Dybala

Understand Southampton are now expected to launch a £25m record bid for Albanian striker Armando Broja. Proposal to be submitted soon. ⚪️? #SaintsFC

Let's see Chelsea position – as Thomas Tuchel is a big admirer of Broja. "He's our player", Tuchel said few days ago. pic.twitter.com/LvkrF0uypu

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2022