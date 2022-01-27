Notification Settings

England injury crisis: The full extent of the issues Eddie Jones is facing

UK & international sportsPublished:

Jones has a number of selection issues to deal with ahead of the start of the Six Nations.

Eddie Jones has a number of fitness issues to deal with

England’s build up to the Guinness Six Nations has been heavily disrupted by a series of injuries.

Here the PA news agency examines the players in the treatment room.

Owen Farrell – centre

Jonny May – wing
Set to follow Farrell in being unable to take any part in the Six Nations with an ongoing knee problem almost certain to need surgery. The prolific wing has been a key part of the backline for the last four years.

Anthony Watson – wing

Manu Tuilagi – centre
Still waiting to make his comeback from the torn hamstring he suffered while scoring the opening try in the autumn victory over South Africa. Sale say his return is imminent and he will be given a string of club games before being considered by England.

Henry Slade – centre

Joe Marler – prop
For the second time in less than three months England’s influential loosehead has caught coronavirus and has returned home to self-isolate. Jones says he is showing no symptoms and is confident he can resume training next week.

Jonny Hill – second row

Courtney Lawes – flanker
Deputised for Farrell as captain in the autumn and was outstanding in the role. At 32-years-old, he is playing the best rugby of his career but he can not train this week because of concussion sustained for Northampton against Ulster on January 16.

