England injury crisis: The full extent of the issues Eddie Jones is facing

Eddie Jones has a number of fitness issues to deal with

England’s build up to the Guinness Six Nations has been heavily disrupted by a series of injuries.

Here the PA news agency examines the players in the treatment room.

Owen Farrell – centre



Jonny May – wing

Set to follow Farrell in being unable to take any part in the Six Nations with an ongoing knee problem almost certain to need surgery. The prolific wing has been a key part of the backline for the last four years.

Anthony Watson – wing



Manu Tuilagi – centre

Still waiting to make his comeback from the torn hamstring he suffered while scoring the opening try in the autumn victory over South Africa. Sale say his return is imminent and he will be given a string of club games before being considered by England.

Henry Slade – centre



Joe Marler – prop

For the second time in less than three months England’s influential loosehead has caught coronavirus and has returned home to self-isolate. Jones says he is showing no symptoms and is confident he can resume training next week.

Jonny Hill – second row

