Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Gianni Infantino says biennial World Cup plans ‘give hope to Africans’

UK & international sportsPublished:

The FIFA president made the insensitive remark while speaking at the Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino made bizarre remarks about Africans risking death by migrating to Europe in a speech on Wednesday
FIFA president Gianni Infantino made bizarre remarks about Africans risking death by migrating to Europe in a speech on Wednesday

FIFA president Gianni Infantino controversially suggested on Wednesday that changes to football’s calendar might make Africans less likely to migrate to Europe and risk death in the Mediterranean Sea.

The leader of football’s world governing body spoke in support of his organisation’s calendar reforms, which include plans for biennial World Cups, at the Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

He said the proposals were vital to give the football world outside of Europe hope, adding: “We need to give hope to Africans so they don’t need to cross the Mediterranean in order to find, maybe, a better life but more probably death in the sea.

“We need to give opportunities and we need to give dignity, not by giving charity but by allowing the rest of the world to participate.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News