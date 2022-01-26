Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Football rumours: Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

UK & international sportsPublished:

Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle, Burnley, Southampton and Everton in the chase for the 25-year-old midfielder.

Dele Alli in action for Tottenham
Dele Alli in action for Tottenham

What the papers say

Tottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle, Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.

The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.

France Soccer League One
Luis Diaz is attracting Premier League interest in London and the north-west (Laurent Cipriani/AP)

Tottenham have had a 45million euros (£37.6m) bid for Porto winger Luis Diaz rejected, according to The Guardian. The 25-year-old Colombia winger has a £66m release clause and has scored 14 goals in 18 league games this season, so he will not be let go lightly. The paper also reports that Manchester United have expressed interest too.

Meanwhile, The Independent says Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson has become “one of the most pursued young players in the Championship” amid interest from top-flight clubs Brentford and Newcastle. It is reported that Forest would accept a bid of around £20m for the 20-year-old midfielder.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Duje Caleta-Car: West Ham are weighing up an interest in the 25-year-old Croatia and Marseille defender, according to Talksport.

Mislav Orsic: Sky Sports report Burnley may be close to securing a deal for the 29-year-old Dinamo Zagreb and Croatia midfielder.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News