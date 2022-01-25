Notification Settings

Ronaldo enjoys the sun as Sturridge isolates again – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Perth Glory striker Sturridge is back in isolation after testing positive for Covid.

Liverpool v Napoli – Pre-Season Friendly – Aviva Stadium
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 25.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed the sun.

Daniel Sturridge was in isolation.

John Terry was in the gym.

Antonio Rudiger felt the love.

West Ham players past and present paid tribute to Isla Caton.

Jill Scott joined Aston Villa.

Juan Mata turned the clock back.

As did Arsenal.

Happy 55th birthday David Ginola.

Xavi celebrated his 42 years.

More happy birthdays.

FIFA remembered.

Alex Iwobi vowed to come back stronger.

Boxing

Tyson Fury wanted answers.

Golf

Justin Rose was in his happy place.

Tennis

Nick Kyrgios celebrated wildly.

Andy Lapthorne looked ahead.

Cricket

A decent day for Kevin Pietersen.

Formula One

Lando Norris got his golf game on.

Valtteri Bottas went for a ride.

