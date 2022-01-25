Notification Settings

On this day in 2008: Kieren Fallon gets 18-month ban

The six-time champion jockey tested positive for a banned substance.

Six-time champion jockey Kieren Fallon was banned from racing for 18 months on this day in 2008 after testing positive for a banned substance.

The Irishman initially failed a test in the previous August after riding Myboycharlie’s to victory in the Group One Darley Prix Morny at Deauville in France.

Following the testing of his B sample, France Galop imposed the ban.

Kieren Fallon riding
Fallon was banned for 18 months after testing positive for a banned substance for a second time (John Giles/PA)

Fallon had previously served a six-month suspension imposed by the French authorities for testing positive for a metabolite of cocaine in June 2006.

France Galop declined to specify for which substance he had tested positive but Fallon immediately launched an appeal.

That was heard the following month but subsequently failed and the ban remained in place.

Fallon eventually resumed racing at Lingfield Park in September 2009.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

