Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Football rumours: Newcastle may break club transfer record for Yves Bissouma

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Magpies could reportedly pay £50m for the Brighton midfielder.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Yves Bissouma
Brighton and Hove Albion’s Yves Bissouma

What the papers say

The Daily Mail says Newcastle are chasing the signature of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. It is believed Brighton would part ways with the 25-year-old Mali international for £50m, which would shatter Newcastle’s club-record transfer fee by £10m.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is reportedly on the radar of Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa. According to The Sun, the 24-year-old England international centre-back is thought to have been on Gerrard’s wishlist for a while, with a possible January move on the cards.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Aston Villa are monitoring Liverpool’s Joe Gomez (Adam Davy/PA)

The London Evening Standard reports Arsenal are considering a move for Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak, as their hopes of beating Juventus to primary target Dusan Vlahovic fade. Isak has a release clause in his contract believed to be worth £75m, and a quick deal could be particularly beneficial for the Gunners as they seek more strike power up front.

Staying with Arsenal, the Daily Mirror says six European clubs are interested in forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Juventus, Paris St Germain and Barcelona are believed to be among the clubs keeping tabs on the 32-year-old Gabon striker’s situation.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Luis Diaz : O Jogo reports Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are monitoring the Porto winger.

Manchester United v Young Boys – UEFA Champions League – Group F – Old Trafford
West Ham and Nice have joined Newcastle in pursuit of Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jesse Lingard: The United forward has been linked with Nice and West Ham, in addition to Newcastle, says Foot Mercato.

Cody Gakpo: Voetbal International reports Manchester City and Liverpool have held respective talks about signing the PSV Eindhoven winger.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News