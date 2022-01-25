England wing Jonny May to miss at least opening two rounds of Six Nations

England wing Jonny May

Jonny May’s participation in England’s Guinness Six Nations hinges on a visit to a specialist this week, with the Gloucester wing set to miss at least the opening two rounds.

An ongoing knee problem has got progressively worse, resulting in his absence against Perpignan on Saturday and subsequent withdrawal from Eddie Jones’ 36-man training squad.

May has been an ever-present under Jones since 2017 and is an influential member of the backline, creating a highlights reel of spectacular tries, but he now faces a race against time to involved in England’s title quest.

The February 26 showdown with Wales at Twickenham is the earliest he will be back, but the country’s second most prolific try-scorer behind Rory Underwood could also be looking at a lengthier lay-off.

“Jonny’s seeing some people this week, but it will definitely be a good couple of weeks. He’s seeing the best of the best,” Gloucester head coach George Skivington said.

“He’s had a niggle for a little while and it kept him out of one game a few weeks ago. It’s just been chipping away and it got to a point where it wasn’t great, so we decided to get it investigated.

“Once we know exactly what the story is we’ll have a better idea about the injury. It would have been one incident a few weeks ago, but he’s been managing his way through it, as generally speaking senior players do, and it just got a little too much.

“The hope is that he will still play in the Six Nations. If he can back involved in the Six Nations then great. It’s unfortunate for Jonny because we’d like to see him playing for England.